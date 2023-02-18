x
Hunters uncover human remains in shallow grave; authorities now suspect double homicide

Authorities said the skeletal remains of a man and woman were found in the grave.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators believe hunters have uncovered evidence of a past double homicide while in the South Carolina woods.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, the hunters were in a wooded area off of Whitmire Road in the Choppee community when they found what was later determined to be human skeletal remains in a shallow grave.

The remains belonged to a man and a woman. Now, the Georgetown County Coroner's Office is coordinating autopsies for both in an effort to identify them.

What Coroner Chase Ridgeway has confirmed already is that the deaths are considered homicides; however, the coroner hasn't said how he made that determination.

The cause and manner of death are still undetermined at this time.

