Missing Columbia woman hasn't been seen in over a week

Shauna Brown's mother said the woman was supposed to be going to school in Alabama.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department is searching for a missing woman who hasn't been seen in over a week.

Officers say the mother of 39-year-old Shauna Brown says she hasn't seen her daughter since back on July 12. The mother says it's out of character for her daughter not to keep in touch with her.

Brown was set to travel to school in Alabama and investigators say there's no evidence she made it to her destination.

Brown was last seen wearing royal blue nursing scrubs and driving a black 2013 Toyota Corolla with South Carolina license plate TXR-359.