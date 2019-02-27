“What part of ‘life in prison’ am I missing here?,” wondered Terry Williams at a meeting of the Florida Commission on Offender Review Wednesday morning.

Terry Williams is the uncle of three children who were murdered by their mother, Andrea Williams. He spoke in opposition to a parole request from Andrea Williams, who was convicted of murdering her children on Mother's Day in 2004. She was sentenced to three life terms.

Now, 15 years later and dying of cancer, she asked to spend her final months at home with family.

“Keep her right where she deserves to be until the day she dies,” Terry Williams urged the three-member panel. “That’s exactly what she deserves: To die in prison.”

Prosecutor Stacy Salmons agreed.

“There is no better place than prison for Andrea Williams to spend her last moments on Earth," Salmons said.

Florida’s parole board unanimously heeded the family’s request. But in other cases, they agreed to offer inmates parole.

Judy Thompson was one of several supporters who spoke on behalf of inmate Valenci Williams. Convicted of first-degree murder in 1993 for serving as an accomplice during a botched robbery, Valenci Williams has, by all accounts been a model, even inspirational inmate.

“He had just turned 18 -- still a kid, still dumb,” she told First Coast News. “I know he kind of deserves that second chance. He deserves to be out and I know he can help so many others when he’s out there.”

There was good news, too, for supporters of John Vicente. Sentenced to life in prison in 1980, he’s now 69. Several members of his prison ministry spoke about his honesty and decency. His wife pleaded for release.

“I pray you will allow his parole hopefully sooner than later,” she said. Moments later, the board voted unanimously to release him March 12 with conditions, including temporary residence in a halfway house.

The crowd applauded and his wife shook hands with parole board members, thanking each one personally.

Public Defender Teri Sopp watched the proceedings. She says most people don’t realize that for crimes committed after 1994, Florida has no parole.

“There is no opportunity for any kind of release, no matter how rehabilitated you are, no matter how ready you’ve shown to be ready for transition," Sopp said.

Currently there are 110,000 inmates in Florida’s prisons. Just 4,500 are currently eligible for parole.

She says that these kinds of hearings – rare though they are – are a reminder of that time does heal some wounds.

“It’s a heinous crime in a lot of these cases but there is hope and people can be rehabilitated," she said.