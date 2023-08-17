The cases were worked by former MPD officers Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith, Desmond Mills Jr. and Demetrius Haley.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney's office said on Thursday they dropped 30-40 cases worked by officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols.

The DA's office said around 100 cases shared between the officers were reviewed. At least 30 cases were dismissed, and charges were reduced in about a dozen cases.

The cases were worked by former Memphis Police officers Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith, Desmond Mills Jr. and Demetrius Haley.

All five officers were fired for their involvement, alongside a sixth officer, Preston Hemphill, who was fired later on in the investigation.

The five were also charged with second degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and official misconduct in the death of the 29-year-old.

MPD conducted a traffic stop Jan. 7 near Raines and Ross Road around 8:22 p.m.

Memphis Police claimed there was a "confrontation" and the man - who was later identified as Nichols -- ran away from the scene. As MPD tried to take him into custody, they claimed another "confrontation" happened, but Nichols was eventually taken into custody.

"Afterward, the suspect complained of having a shortness of breath, at which time an ambulance was called to the scene," an MPD tweet said about the traffic stop. Police said Nichols was taken to Saint Francis Hospital.

He died three days later, sparking national outrage and demands for police reform.