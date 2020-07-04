COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two men have been arrested after two bodies were found in a burning car in Sumter county.

Joshua Fredrick Ellison, 34, and Willie Edward Singleton, 30, were arrested by the Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) and each was charged with two counts of murder.

On March 23, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a vehicle fire, where they discovered the bodies of two people who were later identified as Janio Lopes and Rachel Ravenell by the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.

Richland County investigators were contacted that same evening, when it was discovered by SLED that the vehicle was registered in Richland County.

At that time, both agencies began working together to determine what happened.

The investigation would reveal that there were different locations in Richland County where the slayings occurred.

Ellison was arrested on April 3 by the Richland County Fugitive Task Force. RCSD is charging Ellison with two counts of murder. He also faces charges conspiracy, arson and two counts of desecration of human remains by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Singleton was arrested on April 2 by the Myrtle Beach Police Department. RCSD is charging him with two counts of murder. SCSO is charging him with conspiracy, arson and two counts of desecration of human remains, while the Myrtle Beach Police Department also has charged him with possession of stolen vehicle