Man wanted for murder in Maryland arrested for 'execution-style' killing in Columbia

The sheriff said the murder, which was caught on camera, was among the worst he's ever seen.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Sheriff Leon Lott said on Friday that he had seen many violent crimes over the years, but admitted in a briefing on Friday that one that happened in November was among the worst.

"I've been involved in the investigating part of a lot of different murders and I think the one I'm talking about today is probably one of the most vicious and cold-blooded I've ever seen," Lott said

Lott said the shooting happened outside a club in the 2200 block of Broad River Road known as Rose Gold on Nov. 16. However, the sheriff said the suspect's actions had nothing to do with the club - or the person video shows him killing.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department shared the video of the killing during the briefing which showed a man gunning down the victim, identified as Ricardo Tucker, who was walking through the parking lot.

"It's a very disturbing video but I think it needs to be shown," Lott said.

The video shows the suspect stepping out of a vehicle and shooting Tucker several times. The suspect then approaches Tucker, who is on the ground, and shoots him again.

Lott said the suspect, later identified as Mikal Keller, had no connection to the victim until he allegedly murdered him that night and had no ties to Columbia in general.

"Ricardo had a family, had a mom and had a dad - he had a family that cared for him," the sheriff said. "And his life's been taken away."

Additional investigation led to the arrest of Keller on Thursday. Investigators soon learned that Keller was also wanted for murder and a home invasion in Elkton, Maryland that happened in August.

"This just shows some of the very dangerous individuals we are working with and our citizens are dealing with in the community," the sheriff said.

Since the shooting, Keller has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

"By the grace of God, I hope he stays there," the sheriff said.