Body buried on property near Aiken under investigation by sheriff, coroner

Authorities haven't said whether they believe foul play is suspected.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Aiken County authorities are investigating after a body was found buried in a wooded area on Tuesday.

County Coroner Darryl M. Ables said that his office was called to the 500 block of Harbor Drive around 10:20 a.m. The call came after law enforcement learned of a body buried on the property.

At this point, the person hasn't been identified pending DNA testing and an upcoming autopsy in Newberry, South Carolina. He is described only as a Black male.

News19 has requested additional information from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office which is handling the investigation. At this point, neither they nor the coroner have said whether foul play was possibly involved.