Sheriff to announce new arrests from violence at Columbia protests

The sheriff had promised he would continue to find agitators responsible for inciting violence.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is announcing more arrests related to the violence that broke out at a protest nearly a month ago.

Deputies have announced multiple arrests since the protest that took place on Saturday, May 30 in downtown Columbia. The protest began peacefully, but there were pockets of violence, leading to a confrontation near Columbia Police Headquarters between a small group of the protesters and law enforcement.

Several protesters and officers were injured. There was also vandalism, including several storefronts in Columbia's Vista and the burning of two Columbia police cars.

Dozens of arrests were made the day of the protest and a few on the day after. Since then, a handful of other arrests have been made of what Lott describes as "agitators" who he felt increased the danger of the situation.

At least one lawsuit has been against law enforcement by a protester, who claims he was hit by rubber bullets during the protest even though he was peaceful.