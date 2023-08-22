Sheriff addresses off-duty shooting of Richland County deputy

A deputy with Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) and another individual were injured Sunday evening after a shooting incident near Pontiac, South Carolina.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is holding a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday to address the shooting of an off-duty deputy on Sunday.

The deputy was off duty at the time of the shooting and his marked RCSD vehicle was parked outside of his residence.

Officials with RCSD said deputies responded to the off duty deputy's call reporting a shooting at Crusader Court, near Pontiac, around 11:40 p.m. Sunday.

The off duty deputy and another individual were outside when they noticed three men in the area. As the deputy and the other person turned to go inside, they were shot, according to RCSD.

The deputy was wounded in the lower body, the other person was shot in the upper body, according to department officials. Both individuals were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

