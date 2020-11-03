COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies now say a teen made up a report of an attempted abduction that she claimed took place on February 26.

At the time, the teen told investigators a masked man tried to drag her into a van.

Deputies asked the public for help searching for any video that could have possibly shown the van or the suspect in the area. They now say their investigation has led them to determine the abduction attempt did not happen.

Investigators say the teen met with a friend the night of February 26 and when her parents asked her about where she had been, she made up the story to avoid getting in trouble.