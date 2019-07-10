COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says he needs more help from the public and business owners if his department is going to be able to shootings at bars and nightclubs.

Lott spoke Monday while announcing an arrest in a recent bar shooting last week that left two men dead and wounded another.

"We've got evil people we need to stop, and we need the public's help," the sheriff added.

Saturday night, 45-year-old Demetrick Doctor, 45, was arrested and charged him with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder for the October 3 killing of 47-year-old Christine Anne Hayes and 24-year-old Justin Glenn. Both died of gunshot wounds.

The shooting took place outside a club on Balleton Road. Lott said Doctor had been involved in a fight over drugs the previous night, and threats were made. The shooting was motivated by retaliation over those threats, Lott said. But he said Doctor didn't care who he was firing at.

"Not only did he kill the person he thought was threatening, but also another person," Lott said.

Doctor, he said, has a long criminal history, and had served time for violence before. "He's just a bad person," Lott said.

Lott said he's not the only one, and criminals are often winding up outside bars and clubs, where shooting and sex assaults take place. Over the weekend, Lott said there were three bar shootings, and although no one was injured, there was property damage.

"We want you to have a good time, but there has to be zero tolerance for anyone having a gun there," Lott said.

He said he's offered to club owners a chance to meet with him about making their properties safer, but he said many haven't taken him up on his offer. He said his officer get asked to patrol the parking lot, but that doesn't always go over well.

"It's frustrating to us...we get told we're harassing their customers," Lott said. "We're trying to keep your customers safe."

He said he's also asking bar patrons and owners to call if they see something. He said often times, people know before the shooting begins that someone has a gun.

"They know that people have got these guns, but they don't say anything," Lott said. "It's too late then (after the shooting)."

Lott said recent fatal bar shootings in cities such as Kansas City show this isn't just a Richland County problem.

"It's getting to be where people cannot go out to bars and clubs without there being a shooting," Lott said.

Anyone with information about any type of crimes can always call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.