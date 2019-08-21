COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott will hold a news conference Wednesday concerning a shooting incident that left two dead and a third injured.

The news conference, set for 2 p.m., will provide an update on the status of the shooting incident that happened on August 8 near Irmo.

RELATED: Three injured in Richland County shooting

RELATED: Second victim dies from shooting in Irmo

The incident happened on Forestview Circle, which is just off Broad River Road in the Irmo area, around 9:15 p.m. August 8. Deputies were called to the scene after three people were shot.

RELATED: 1 dead, 2 injured after shooting near Irmo

Carlos Bethel, 18, of Irmo, died on August 14 due to complications from gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to Richland County coroner Gary Watts.

The first victim died the day of the shooting. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified that person as Tyson Angelo Anderson, 19, of Irmo. An autopsy indicated that Anderson died from a gunshot wound to the torso.