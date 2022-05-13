'Enough is enough': Orangeburg Sheriff shares video of broad daylight carjacking

The sheriff also suggested those involved come forward before they are found.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A disturbing video from Orangeburg County has led to a promise from the sheriff to get answers and a warning that those responsible should turn themselves in.

The video, apparently from a door security camera on Friday, shows two armed suspects rush from what the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Department describes as a Lexus sedan.

The suspects then, in broad daylight, confront the victim who was in his car in a driveway on Shadow Lawn Drive and demand he gets out, the sheriff said.

The victim is then held at gunpoint until the two unknown suspects escape with his silver Toyota sedan and another suspect drives away in the Lexus. They're last seen speeding away toward Belleville Road.

"Enough is enough, I'm tired of these jokers," Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

“If you’re seeing this, you may as well turn yourself in because we’re coming after you,” he added.