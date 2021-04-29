Manhunt for escaped murder suspect south of Atlanta

A number of area agencies are searching for J'Saan Strover, who escaped while being extradited to Arizona.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A murder suspect from Arizona is on the run south of Atlanta after escaping custody at the airport on Thursday, according to authorities.

Authorities said in an afternoon press conference that they were searching for 20-year-old J'Saan Strover of Phoenix, Ariz., after his escape from Maricopa County, Ariz. sheriff's deputies who were extraditing him from Georgia.

The Fulton Sheriff's Office said he was wearing a white t-shirt, navy blue jacket, black sweatpants and was barefoot when he escaped.

Strover was described as 6-foot-3, weighing 150 pounds with a visible tattoo on his neck that says "Risk."

Police said Strover was handcuffed and in waist chains when deputies undid his ankle cuffs so they could lead him down a set of stairs. They said at that time he pushed past the deputies and made a break, running across the street and escaping into the woodline.

Strover and the deputies were in the rental car area of the airport, where the deputies had just returned a car.

Police said he'd originally been arrested in Sandy Springs and was transferred to the custody of U.S. Marshals because he was wanted for murder in Arizona. It's unclear when he arrived in the Atlanta area; Fulton County jail records indicate the Sandy Springs arrest occurred on April 12.

Local media reports indicate Strover was at one time a star high school basketball player in the Phoenix area.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office said Strover was last seen entering the wood line at 4285 Global Gateway Connector in College Park.

Authorities are urging anyone in the area to call 911 if they see Strover.