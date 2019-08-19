COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Kershaw County family is asking for witnesses and anyone with information to continue coming forward after a shooting incident involving their six-year-old.

A mother and her six-year-old daughter where in the wrong place at the wrong time when they drove into a shooting scene on Friday night, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

“When I turned, something hit the car, I didn’t know what it was, I just knew something hit the car. Then I kept turning and it hit my car again and that’s when I knew it had to be a gunshot cause I could see the flashing that came from the gun. My daughter she was just screaming, ‘Mommy,” said mom, Ja’Lantra Crim.

Crim was driving home after getting pizza with her six-year-old when they were caught in the crossfire on Kings Avenue.

“It’s one thing when thugs are shooting at thugs, away from everybody. But, when a six-year-old child almost loses her life because thugs are that reckless, that’s when—I think the public has come through. They’ve shown they’re not willing to accept that,” said Sheriff Lee Boan.

Boan said people in three cars were in a series of altercations in Kershaw County on Friday night, at this time the Sheriff does not know what caused the altercations.

Eventually, after leaving a gas station and a chasing each other at a high speed, Sheriff Boan said the three vehicles ended up on Kings Avenue and the people inside began shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office recovered more than 20 shell casings from the area and Crim’s car was hit at least twice.

“She’s traumatized, you know, it’s something that I think will affect her for the rest of her life. She’s talked about it that night, the day after, and the day after that. So she’s probably going to continue to talk about it, definitely going to get her some professional counseling just to make sure she’s okay,” Crim said about her daughter.

Crim said she had injuries on her arm from the glass, but her daughter was not hurt.

In his office on Monday, Boan said some of the suspects have known gang-affiliations, but he does not know if the shooting was gang activity or not.

RELATED: 20 shots fired in drive-by, mother and child almost hit, deputies say

Law enforcement did recover a red Dodge Charger, which was stolen, from a nearby apartment complex. The car had damage from gunshots, according to Boan.

Community tips and surveillance videos have brought in a lot of information, but the Crim family is asking more people to come forward.

“I just hope someone speaks up, say what happened, just speak up, if it’s not for me it’s for my daughter,” said Crim, while her family members said it was a community issue that everyone needed to speak up to stop.

The family thanked those in their community whom have already come forward and talked with law enforcement.

Kershaw County said their case is continuing and they hope to make arrests soon.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said they’re still looking for a dark colored Hyundai Elantra and a gray Mercedes.