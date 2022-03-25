Shi Smith has been granted more than $6,000 in bond. The Panthers offered no comment.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. — Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith is now facing a handful of charges in his home county in South Carolina.

According to online jail records from the Union County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina, Smith was speeding up to 24 mph over a speed limit, but was also charged with unlawfully possessing a handgun and drug possession. He has been granted more than $6,000 total in bond, and as of writing has not been released from custody.

Anthony Rizzuti with USA Today's PanthersWire notes the 23-year-old Smith has remained largely inactive during his rookie campaign, mainly being used on special teams for six career games.

The Carolina Panthers confirmed they were aware of Smith's arrest, and said there would be no comment as it was a pending legal matter.

Smith was a sixth-round draft pick in 2019. He also played for the Gamecocks at the University of South Carolina.

