Suspect in custody following shooting in South Carolina Walmart

AIKEN, S.C. — Aiken police officers are investigating a shooting inside a major retail store on Wednesday evening.
According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, police responded to the Walmart at 2035 Whiskey Road around 7:30 p.m. Arriving officers found a single victim with a gunshot wound and began rendering aid before emergency medical services took the person to an area hospital.
Police haven't described what led up to the shooting but said a shooter is in custody; though the investigation is still underway. Police said there is no danger to the public at this time.
Neither the identities nor the ages of the victims were shared on Wednesday night but police said they intended to provide more information on Thursday morning.