Suspect in custody following shooting in South Carolina Walmart

AIKEN, S.C. — Aiken police officers are investigating a shooting inside a major retail store on Wednesday evening.

According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, police responded to the Walmart at 2035 Whiskey Road around 7:30 p.m. Arriving officers found a single victim with a gunshot wound and began rendering aid before emergency medical services took the person to an area hospital.

Police haven't described what led up to the shooting but said a shooter is in custody; though the investigation is still underway. Police said there is no danger to the public at this time.