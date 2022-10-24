Shooting at apartment complex off Farrow Road leaves one dead, another wounded

The shooting happened in the Killian Lakes area early Sunday morning.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One man is wounded and another dead following an early morning shooting on Sunday.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. at 1800 Killian Lakes Drive, the address of Killian Lakes Apartments & Townhomes off of Farrow Road.

Deputies were called to the area after receiving reports that someone had been shot. They arrived to find a man in the parking lot who was shot in the lower body and another in the same area who was shot in the upper body.

The former was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The latter was pronounced dead at the scene.