Shooting at apartment complex off Farrow Road leaves one dead, another wounded

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One man is wounded and another dead following an early morning shooting on Sunday.
According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. at 1800 Killian Lakes Drive, the address of Killian Lakes Apartments & Townhomes off of Farrow Road.
Deputies were called to the area after receiving reports that someone had been shot. They arrived to find a man in the parking lot who was shot in the lower body and another in the same area who was shot in the upper body.
The former was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The latter was pronounced dead at the scene.
While the investigation is still underway and there were few additional details that investigators could provide, the sheriff's department said they believe this is an isolated incident. Anyone with details about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.