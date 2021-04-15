Shooting at Columbia apartment complex investigated as homicide after victim dies

A man has died after he was transported to the hospital in connection to a shooting incident at a Garners Ferry Road apartment complex on April 13.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man has died after he was transported to the hospital in connection to a shooting incident at a Columbia apartment complex on April 13.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Richland County deputies deputies say they responded to reports of gunshots at Austin Woods Apartments at 7648 Garners Ferry Road around 12:25 p.m. Tuesday. Upon their arrival, deputies say they found a man gunshot wound to the upper body, who was transported to a local hospital by EMS. He was in critical condition and later died.

The investigation is ongoing, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: