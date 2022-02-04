Shooting in Bowman leaves one dead, another injured

SLED is handling the investigation at the request of the Bowman Police Department.

BOWMAN, S.C. — State authorities are taking the lead on the investigation into a shooting that occurred overnight in a small Orangeburg County town.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, agents were requested by the police department in Bowman to investigate a deadly shooting that happened early Friday morning.

While many details aren't yet available, SLED said that the investigation involved two males who were shot. One was killed and the other was hospitalized.

According to the Orangeburg County Coroner's Office, one of two who was shot was 42-year-old Stephan D. Harley of Chinaberry Street in Bowman. Harley was pronounced dead at the scene. His official cause and manner of death won't be declared until an autopsy that's scheduled for Monday.