Early morning shooting leaves one man dead in Cayce

Incident happened early Monday morning near Westwood community, off US 321

CAYCE, S.C. — The Cayce Department of Public Safety reports an early morning shooting left one man dead near the Westwood neighborhood off US 321.

Officers responding to a 911 call about an unconscious male in a vehicle on Groover Circle around 3:40 a.m. Monday, June 14, discovered a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

CDPS is coordinating the investigation with South Carolina's State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Lexington County Coroner's Office.