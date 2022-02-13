One found dead after shooting at Columbia club on River Drive

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are investigating after gunfire outside a local club left one man dead early Sunday morning.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to 3722 River Road, the address of Vegas Knights, around 3 a.m. to a shooting.

A spokesperson for the department said they found a man outside the club with a gunshot wound to the upper body when they arrived. Emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities haven't released details regarding what led up to the shooting but said that more details may arise as the investigation continues.