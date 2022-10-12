x
Greensboro shooting leaves Food Lion store window and several vehicles damaged

Greensboro police said it happened on 3228 Randleman Rd.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shots were fired in a grocery store parking lot, leaving a store window and several cars damaged Wednesday, according to Greensboro police.

Officers said they received a report about a shooting at the Food Lion located at 3228 Randleman Road. When police arrived, they found the store window damaged and several vehicles hit with gunfire. 

Police are working to identify a suspect in the shooting. 

This story is developing. 

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates about this story.

