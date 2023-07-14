Shooting at Garners Ferry Road apartment complex leaves teen wounded

Details are still limited, but an aggravated assault charge is already possible against the suspect in the case when they're caught.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are investigating a shooting off Garners Ferry Road that wounded a teen on Friday morning.

According to an incident report filed by the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies initially responded to Austin Woods Apartments for a report of two gunshots heard around 1 a.m. Deputies initially found nothing in the area but received an additional report of a shooting in front of building 17 at the apartment complex.

Deputies found a 17-year-old boy lying on the ground and bleeding from a gunshot wound. The report states that a deputy applied gauze to the wound. Deputies couldn't find any identification on the victim and said he wasn't speaking clearly enough to provide his name or birthdate. However, he gave the first responders his mother's phone number, and they called her to identify him.

Deputies also found the victim's phone, which was turned over to investigators. However, detectives were not able to find a specific crime scene.

Fire crews arrived and replaced the gauze of the victim's wound, and members of emergency medical services took him to Prisma Health Richland Hospital for treatment. Authorities said the victim was shot in the lower body but didn't have specifics on the severity of the wound.

The report lists the suspect in the shooting as "Unknown" but shows a prospective charge of aggravated assault - lynching, affray.