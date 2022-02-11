Shooting in Hopkins leaves one man dead; investigation underway

HOPKINS, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department confirms a man has died following an overnight shooting in the Hopkins area.
A spokesperson for the department said that deputies arrived in the area of Turning Leaf Drive around 1 a.m. to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to the upper body.
That man, who was not publicly identified in the department's update, was taken to an area hospital but ultimately died.
No details regarding a suspect or motive have been released as the investigation continues. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.