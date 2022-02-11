Shooting in Hopkins leaves one man dead; investigation underway

The victim was rushed to an area hospital with gunshot wounds to the upper body. Investigators say he ultimately died.

HOPKINS, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department confirms a man has died following an overnight shooting in the Hopkins area.

A spokesperson for the department said that deputies arrived in the area of Turning Leaf Drive around 1 a.m. to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

That man, who was not publicly identified in the department's update, was taken to an area hospital but ultimately died.