SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and three others are injured in connection with a shooting that took place at a home tied to illegal gambling and alcohol sales.

The incident happened on Thursday night. Police say an initial investigation indicates that two suspects, Florentino Wilson and an unidentified man, returned to a Wright St. residence after being there earlier.

A patron who opened the door saw one of the men was armed, prompting an exchange of gunfire at about 11:30 p.m.

Three people were transported to Prisma Health Tuomey. Wilson, 57, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Nathaniel Alford, 42, and Shanta McGee, 23, were treated and released.

A fourth person, Deshawn Gregg, 28, was taken by personal vehicle to the hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Sumter Police say at least eight other people were present at the time of the shooting but were not injured.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been released.

Next of kin notification was made by the Sumter County Coroner’s Office and an autopsy is scheduled for Saturday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

A cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by logging onto www.P3tips.com and clicking on the “Submit a New Tip” tab or by downloading the new P3 Tips app for Apple and Android devices.