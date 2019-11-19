COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man is dead after a shooting in southeast Columbia Monday afternoon, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say they were called to a home in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive around 5 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, deputies say they discovered one man in a vehicle outside the home, who had been shot in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

RELATED >> VERIFY: Is Crimestoppers Really Anonymous?