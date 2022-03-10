Investigators say Harold Reid Jr. shot and killed Quintia Miller in Mocksville, believing she was someone connected to a sex crimes case against him.

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — The Davie County Sheriff's Office said a man shot and killed a woman who he thought was someone participating in a case against him. It happened at Rowan Pointe Apartments Monday morning.

The shooter has been identified as Harold Reid, Jr., 78. He is in custody and will be charged with murder.

Quintia Miller, 26, died at the scene. Investigators said she was staying with family at the apartment complex.

The sheriff's office said it is believed that Reid went to Rowan Point Apartments looking for a person involved in the case against him to stop them from participating in the case. He apparently mistook Miller for the person he was looking for and confronted her before shooting her.

Neighbors have created a memorial at the site where Miller died. Those who witnessed the scene said Miller had just put her son on the school bus.

"This is horrific and she just put her baby on the bus," said Tiana Webb, one of Miller's neighbors. "The baby don’t even know if he’s about to come home or not to his mother. That’s crazy. That's sad."

Friends of Miller said she was peaceful and liked to keep to herself.

"She mind(ed) her business," said Tatinya Cody, a friend of Millers. "She (didn't) bother nobody, I promise you she didn’t. She put her kids on the bus, come home, work, home that’s it. She didn’t bother nobody."

Cody said she's confused by the whole situation.

"I just don’t understand, why her? I’m so lost. I really don’t understand," Cody said.

The US Marshals were at the complex searching another building for someone who was not involved in the shooting.

According to a new release, they saw Reid shooting at Miller and immediately responded to stop the threat. An officer with the US Marshals Service shot at Reid and was able to take him into custody. Reid was not injured.

The person officers were originally looking for was not found.

Reid was due in court Monday where he was scheduled to be tried for a first-degree sexual offense and indecent liberties with a child.

This investigation is ongoing.