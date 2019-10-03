COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating a shooting in north Columbia Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 1500 block of Carousel Circle. Witnesses told police that two male acquaintances were arguing before the shooting occurred.

Police say the victim was injured in the upper & lower body. No details were immediately available on the victim's condition.

Investigators say they are "working strong leads" in the case and ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

