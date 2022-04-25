Shooting in West Columbia, no one injured

The shooting, between two family members, happened on Hudson street Monday afternoon.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting in West Columbia is being investigated by the West Columbia Police Department.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon in the 300 block of Hudson street.

According to West Columbia Police Chief Boyce the shooting was between family members.

Officers say the shooting is an isolated incident, no one was hurt and there is no danger to anyone in the area.

If you have any information about this you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

This shooting remains under investigation.