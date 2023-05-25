x
Shooting under investigation near apartment complex off of Bower Parkway

The shooting investigation is still in the early stages, officials said on Thursday afternoon.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County authorities said Thursday that they are investigating a shooting that took place near an apartment complex off of Bower Parkway.

A spokesperson for the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said that the investigation is still in the early stages but said the shooting investigation is centered around Foxfire Drive near Pine Grove Apartments.

The sheriff's department expects detectives and crime scene investigators to be at the scene for some time. No details regarding a motive, suspect or the condition of the victim in the case were available as of midafternoon on Thursday.

Foxfire Drive and the apartments mentioned by the sheriff's department lie between I-26 and Bower Parkway near a heavy commercial district near the Lexington County portion of Columbia.

