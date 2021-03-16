x
Shooting investigation underway on Farrow Road

Officers say they responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found a male victim upon their arrival.
Credit: Columbia Police Department

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are investigating a shooting on Farrow Road.

Police say they are investigating a shooting at a convenience store in the 3200 bock of Farrow Road. 

Officers say they responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found a male victim upon their arrival. The victim has been taken to a hospital. 

Violent crime investigators are on scene. 

If you have any information about the shooting, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Credit: Columbia Police Department

