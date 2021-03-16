Shooting investigation underway on Farrow Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are investigating a shooting on Farrow Road.
Police say they are investigating a shooting at a convenience store in the 3200 bock of Farrow Road.
Officers say they responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found a male victim upon their arrival. The victim has been taken to a hospital.
Violent crime investigators are on scene.
If you have any information about the shooting, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:
- Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
- Use the P3 Tips mobile app.
- LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.