Shooting investigation underway on Farrow Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are investigating a shooting on Farrow Road.

Police say they are investigating a shooting at a convenience store in the 3200 bock of Farrow Road.

Officers say they responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found a male victim upon their arrival. The victim has been taken to a hospital.

Violent crime investigators are on scene.

If you have any information about the shooting, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: