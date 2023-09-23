Shooting under investigation on Hardscrabble Road in Richland County

Authorities said the shooting was tied to an unspecified domestic incident.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are investigating a Saturday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Hardscrabble Road, which is located just south of the Lake Carolina area of the county. Authorities said the wounded person was taken to an area hospital, but their condition was not provided.