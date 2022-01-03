Shooting under investigation in neighborhood off Two Notch Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that left one person injured.
The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Greengate Drive - not far from Two Notch and Rabon roads. Authorities said deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to the lower body when they arrived.
Authorities didn't provide any details on the condition of the victim, the motive for the shooting, or a possible suspect as they continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.