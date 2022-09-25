x
Crime

Sumter County officer, suspect wounded in Sunday morning shooting

This is a developing story.
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to avoid the area of Cains Mill and Kolb roads following a shooting that left both an officer and a suspect wounded.

Details regarding the incident are still limited but the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is at the location and the scene has been secured, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis said that the officer's wounds are not life-threatening. The suspect, however, is considered to be in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

