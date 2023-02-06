Shooting kills one man, injures another, Columbia police investigating

One victim was taken to the hospital, the other victim showed up to the hospital.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Two Notch road around 9pm Monday night.

When officers arrived at the location in the 2300 block of Two Notch road, officers found a man shot. They transported to him to the hospital. A second man who was shot arrived at the hospital. Officers were notified by medical staff that they were treating him for injuries.

One of the men died at the hospital.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstance of the shooting.

The Richland County coroners office is assisting with the case.