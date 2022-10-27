One injured, suspect detained in Lexington County shooting

Lexington Sheriff's Department have located a suspected gunman in the Batesville-Leesville area

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Shortly before 3 p.m., the Lexington County Sheriff's Department announced deputies have located the suspect in a shooting incident that left one person injured Thursday afternoon.

According to reports, a man was shot shortly before noon near Lawson Road in Batesburg-Leesville. The man has been taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

Deputies have not yet said that they believe led up to the shooting.

Lexington County Sheriff's Department Spokesman Capt. Adam Myrick said this shooting is unrelated to any Pelion school. Schools in the area were put on lockout as a precaution but there is no ongoing incident or response at a Pelion school. All operations in and around the active search area near Lawson Road have ended.