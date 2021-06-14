Early Monday morning shooting leaves one man dead in Cayce

The shooting happened early Monday morning near the Westwood community, off of US 321.

CAYCE, S.C. — The Cayce Department of Public Safety (CDPS) says a shooting early Monday morning left one man dead near the Westwood neighborhood, off US 321.

Officers responding to a 911 call about an unconscious male in a vehicle on Groover Circle around 3:40 a.m. Monday, June 14, say they discovered a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

CDPS is coordinating the investigation with South Carolina's State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Lexington County Coroner's Office.