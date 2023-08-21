Richland County Sheriff's deputy, another person injured in Sunday night shooting

The deputy was off duty at the time of the shooting and his marked RCSD vehicle was parked outside of his residence.

RCSD deputies responded to the off duty deputy's call reporting a shooting at Crusader Court, near Pelion, around 11:40 p.m. Sunday. The off duty deputy and another individual were outside when they noticed three men in the area. As the deputy and the other person turned to go inside, they were shot. The deputy was wounded in the upper body, the other person was shot in the lower body. Both individuals were transported to a local hospital for treatment.