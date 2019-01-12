COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night near the China Hut restaurant at 3401 Millwood Avenue near Gervais Street.

Officers said one man was shot, but his injuries are non-life threatening. Columbia Police tweeted a picture of the scene around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Officers said a man is being questioned by investigators and ballistic evidence has been collected. CPD said 20 shots were fired and their shot spotter alerted them to respond to the scene.

CPD said there is no immediate threat to public safety and will provide updates as they become available.