Suspect charged in shooting near Allen University involving officer

Agents now say the suspect pointed a weapon at and the officer fired at the suspect.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents have now charged a suspect who they say pointed a gun at an Allen University officer, which led to the officer shooting at him.

Agents said Saturday that 26-year-old Ja'Cori Ochum Brown is charged with carrying or displaying firearms in public buildings or adjacent area and pointing or presenting firearms at a person.

The incident happened Friday afternoon near Allen's campus on Harden Street in Columbia.

An arrest warrant states that Brown pointed a loaded gun at an Allen University police officer on the school's campus. The officer then fired his weapon at Brown, according to the document.

Brown was not hit by gunfire.

"A suspect fled and an officer attempted to jump a fence to chase the suspect," said Anika Cobb, Allen University's Director of Marketing and Communications at Allen University on Friday. "The officer injured their leg jumping the fence. The suspect was apprehended a little further away from the shooting."

Brown was taken to the Richland County Detention Center.