Shooting near Bluff Road gas station leaves one injured

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Bluff Road on Friday afternoon.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are canvassing the area for a shooting suspect following gunfire along Bluff Road that left one person injured.

According to preliminary information provided by the police department, the shooting happened in the 900 block of Bluff Road and left the victim with non-life-threatening injuries to the foot.

While the exact location wasn't provided in the text, the department shared a photo of a portion of a BP gas station sectioned off with police tape and at least one Columbia Police SUV on the scene. The block provided by police also places the scene near Williams-Brice Stadium.

The department said its investigators are still working on establishing leads while officers canvass the area for clues such as surveillance video - and perhaps the person responsible for the gunfire.