Crime

Victim under the age of 5 among juveniles shot at Charlotte shopping Center

Both victims are being treated for life-threatening injuries.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a weekend of crime and violence, two people were shot near the 5600 block of E. Independence Blvd. near Idlewild Road on Monday, Sept. 20, MEDIC said via Twitter. 

Around 6:12 p.m. officers responded to a call about a possible shooting. Once on the scene, officers located two juveniles with gunshot wounds. One of those victims is under the age of 5 years old, CMPD said.  

Both juvenile victims are being treated for life-threatening injuries. 

The investigation is active and still ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or at charlottecrimestoppers.com.

