The grandmother is expected to survive, and the child isn't expected to face charges.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A 12-year-old boy shot and killed a masked intruder in self-defense, police say.

Television station WTVD reports two robbers barged into a Goldsboro apartment early Saturday morning and shot the child's 73-year-old grandmother.

At some point, investigators say the child grabbed a gun and fired, causing the burglars to take off running.

One of the suspected intruders, a 19-year-old, was found nearby with a gunshot wound and later died at the hospital, USA TODAY reports.

CBS affiliate WNCN says the second intruder hasn't been found.

The grandmother was taken to the hospital, where she is stable and expected to recover. The 12-year-old was not hurt and is not expected to face charges.

#NEW: A 12-year-old Goldsboro boy fired off shots at two masked robbers who broke in & shot his grandmother, Linda Ellis. One of those robbers died from their injuries.



At 6, we speak to the family about the frightening ordeal & give an update on “Miss Linda’s” condition. pic.twitter.com/q7yvwPXS9j — Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) February 13, 2021

