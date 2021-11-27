Detectives searching for gunman after deadly Lexington County shooting

The shooting happened Saturday morning on Mac Circle.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County investigators are asking for the public's help as they work to solve a Saturday morning homicide that hasn't yet revealed many clues.

Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement Saturday that detectives from his department responded to the scene outside a home on Mac Circle where a man had been shot and killed.

The Lexington County Coroner later identified the victim as 46-year-old Jimmy Ferney Johnson Jr. But the search for his killer hasn't yet yielded a name.

“We don’t have much to go on in terms of a person of interest,” Koon said in the statement. “There is some ongoing work related to items recovered from the scene that might help us; however, tips from the community would be most helpful to us at this point in the case.”

Detectives have since been interviewing neighbors in an effort to find out exactly what happened as crime scene investigators processed and photographed the scene for potential evidence.

The sheriff's department said a camper near the home also caught around the same time that Johnson was shot, though they haven't said exactly how - or if - the incident is officially related.

As detectives and deputies continue to search for answers, they're hoping someone in the community may have details that will have fill in the gaps and maybe even identify the person responsible.