Shooting leaves one wounded off Leesburg Road

The Richland County Sheriff's Department believes the shooting was an isolated incident and does not believe there is a threat to the general public.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies are investigating what they believe was an isolated incident that ended with one man shot in Richland County on Saturday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the gunfire happened around 4 p.m. Deputies were called to Upton Court just off Trotter and Leesburg roads to the shooting. They found a man with a gunshot wound when they arrived.

Investigators haven't released any details regarding what led to the shooting but said there is no suspected threat to the community.