Shooting leaves one wounded off Leesburg Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies are investigating what they believe was an isolated incident that ended with one man shot in Richland County on Saturday afternoon.
According to a spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the gunfire happened around 4 p.m. Deputies were called to Upton Court just off Trotter and Leesburg roads to the shooting. They found a man with a gunshot wound when they arrived.
Investigators haven't released any details regarding what led to the shooting but said there is no suspected threat to the community.
The department said it would release more information as it becomes available. Deputies now ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.