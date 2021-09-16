Shooting at Farrow Road Waffle House leads to search for those involved

It's unclear from initial investigative reports whether the incident occurred inside or outside. However, it allegedly happened after a dispute with a customer.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking for help finding a man they believe was involved in a shooting outside a Columbia-area restaurant on Sunday.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the Waffle House at 8600 Farrow Road - located at the intersection of Parklane Road and Carotech Boulevard. The sheriff's department responded to reports of shots fired and then learned from witnesses what had allegedly unfolded in front of them.

The witnesses said that a man was upset with another customer and threatened that person before going outside and getting a gun.

"Shots were fired and the parties fled the scene," the sheriff's office said.

It's unclear if the shots were fired in the restaurant or in the parking lot based on initial reports from the sheriff's department. And the sheriff's office hasn't publicly identified a suspect or a victim in the shooting.