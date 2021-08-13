Shooting at Carolina Pride packing plant leads to search for gunman, attempted murder charges

Two people were wounded but the injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

GREENWOOD, S.C. — A 30-year-old man is now wanted on two counts of attempted murder after a shooting inside a packing plant cafeteria on Thursday night.

The Greenwood Police Department alleges that Rodriguez Lavorsia Greene got into an argument with another employee at the Carolina Pride Packing Plant in the city of Greenwood that continued into the plant cafeteria.

Police said Greene then drew a handgun and fired several times, hitting two different employees. Investigators said both victims had wounds to their legs that were not considered life-threatening. The suspect escaped before police arrived on the scene but was identified in an update shared on Facebook, Friday afternoon.