Teen killed in Saturday shooting in Santee; suspect charged with murder

Police said Sunday that the suspect a suspect in the shooting who was taken into custody has been denied bond.

SANTEE, S.C. — Police in Santee say a teen has been killed and a man jailed without bond following a Saturday afternoon shooting that's still under investigation.

According to Santee Police Chief Joseph Serrano, the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Cecelia Street. Police are still working to determine how the shooting came about but said a group of juveniles appeared to be playing basketball near a home there at the time.

At some point, a 16-year-old was shot and killed. Since then, police have arrested an 18-year-old man, Dre'moreon Smalls, on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Chief Serrano said that bond was denied for Smalls on Sunday.