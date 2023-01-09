Teen killed in Saturday shooting in Santee; suspect charged with murder

SANTEE, S.C. — Police in Santee say a teen has been killed and a man jailed without bond following a Saturday afternoon shooting that's still under investigation.
According to Santee Police Chief Joseph Serrano, the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Cecelia Street. Police are still working to determine how the shooting came about but said a group of juveniles appeared to be playing basketball near a home there at the time.
At some point, a 16-year-old was shot and killed. Since then, police have arrested an 18-year-old man, Dre'moreon Smalls, on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Chief Serrano said that bond was denied for Smalls on Sunday.
As the investigation continues, police are asking anyone with information to contact the Santee Police Department at 803-854-2438.