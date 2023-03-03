Shooting on SC State campus wounds student; SLED investigating

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A student is recovering from a gunshot wound after a shooting at a local university that temporarily placed the campus on lockdown.
South Carolina State University confirmed on Friday morning that there had been a shooting on the campus around 12:30 a.m. The incident left a male student with wounds that the university said were not considered life-threatening.
University officials said the shooting happened at Hugine Suites, a residence hall on the campus, and led to a lockdown that continued until roughly 1:25 a.m. when law enforcement determined there was no threat to the campus community, officials said. However, the investigation is still underway.
University officials said that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Orangeburg Police Department, Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, and South Carolina Highway Patrol all responded to the scene. SLED is now handling the investigation, the university said.