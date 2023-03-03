Shooting on SC State campus wounds student; SLED investigating

University officials said the shooting happened at Hugine Suites, a residence hall on the campus, and led to a lockdown that continued until roughly 1:25 a.m.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A student is recovering from a gunshot wound after a shooting at a local university that temporarily placed the campus on lockdown.

South Carolina State University confirmed on Friday morning that there had been a shooting on the campus around 12:30 a.m. The incident left a male student with wounds that the university said were not considered life-threatening.

University officials said the shooting happened at Hugine Suites, a residence hall on the campus, and led to a lockdown that continued until roughly 1:25 a.m. when law enforcement determined there was no threat to the campus community, officials said. However, the investigation is still underway.